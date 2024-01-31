Live
- Ratha Sapthami celebrations at Tirumala on Feb 16
- Government Slashes Mobile Phone Components Import Duty Ahead of Budget 2024
- ACB takes former director of HMDA into custody
- Brake failed RTC bus rams into 2 autos, bikes and cars
- Students' innovative construction waste solution wins ‘Smart India Hackathon 2023’
- Businessman From Guwahati To Build 190-Ft Statue Of Prime Minister Modi in Assam
- Upset over husband getting second married, woman ends life
- 4 Common Cervical Cancer Myths You Need to Stop Believing
- Mahalakshmi scheme turns Mahapapam scheme for conductors and drivers of RTC
- TTD Chairman inspects Sanatana Dharmic conference to be held from February 3
Just In
Cyberabad CP fills the whole Punjagutta PS with new police personals
It is reported that the old staff of Panjagutta Police Station have been transferred in the wake of allegations of passing information to former government officials
Hyderabad: The City CP Kothakota Srinivas Reddy has taken a sensational decision and issued orders while cleaning the Panjagutta police station by changing the entire staff of Panjagutta Police Station.
The Hyderabad CP has transferred a total of 85 personnel from inspector to home guard. It seems that the CP has expressed its anger over the leakage of important matters along with the affair of former Bhodan MLA Shakeel. All the staff of Panjagutta Police Station have been transferred in the wake of allegations of passing information to former government officials. CP has assigned new personnel to Panjagutta Police Station. New personnel have been appointed to Panjagutta PS from various police stations in the city.
This is the first time that 85 personnel have been transferred from a single police station. Already 82 new postings have been given.