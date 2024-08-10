Cyberabad CP rewards cops for excellence

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty appreciated the efforts of the police officials and rewarded them for their exemplary work in detecting cases.

Avinash Mohanty specifically acknowledged the remarkable work of the Special Operations Team (SOT) Balanagar, led by Inspector Sivakumar, for their successful operation resulting in the seizure of 803 kg of ganja. The team was honoured in the presence of DCP Crimes K Narasimha, Medchal DCP Koti Reddy, Balanagar DCP K Srinivas Kumar, SOT DCP Srinivas, and Additional DCP SOT Shoban Babu.

In addition to the SOT team, the Central Crime Station (CCS) units were also recognised for their diligent work on various cases. The Commissioner awarded the CCS police for their efforts in multiple cases, including the recovery of a cache of Rs 50 lakh in Rajendra Nagar, the arrest of offenders in the Medchal temple theft case, and the successful resolution of a robbery case in Madhapur, among others. Furthermore, the Commissioner also commended the CCS staff for their recent achievement in recovering 250 mobile phones through the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) initiative.