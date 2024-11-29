Cyberabad CP urges swift action in crimes against women, children

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty emphasised the need for prompt action in cases involving crimes against women and children and urged the invocation of the PD Act against repeat offenders. He asked the officers to resolve long-pending cases and expedite investigations.

The Commissioner on Thursday conducted a crime review meeting at the Balanagar DCP Office conference hall, along with police officials from the Balanagar Zone. The Commissioner reviewed the status of all cases within the Balanagar Zone, with a focus on resolving long-pending cases and expediting investigations. Special emphasis was placed on addressing Section 174 cases, ensuring swift case progress, and improving coordination with judicial officers to secure charge sheet numbers for ongoing trials. Particular attention was given to kidnapping cases and ensuring timely actions to deliver justice.

The review also covered Non-Bailable Warrants (NBWs) and strategies to resolve missing persons cases, especially those involving women and children. The Commissioner highlighted the importance of public awareness campaigns to combat cybercrimes and prevent fraud. Discussions included the enforcement of the POCSO Act, tackling rowdy acts and property-related crimes, and improving conviction rates in forgery, robbery, and NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) cases. CP directed officers to expedite investigations, avoid delays in arrests, and address shortcomings in case handling effectively. The Commissioner also stressed the importance of encouraging the public to install CCTV cameras and use them as critical evidence in court proceedings to secure convictions.