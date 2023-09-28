Cyberabad Police Commissionerate puts all arrangements in place for Ganesh immersions

Hyderabad : Cyberabad Police Commissionerate has kept the extensive security measures in place to oversee the Ganesh immersion procession on Thursday. A total of 4,500 police personnel have been deployed to ensure the safety and security of the public during the festivities.

A staggering 10,979 idols have been installed in the region, with significant numbers in Madhapur Zone (1,712), Balanagar Zone (3,331), Rajendranagar Zone (2,112), Medchal Zone (1,912), and Shamshabad Zone (1,912).

On the final day of the celebration, 4,474 idols will be immersed, with a notable 281 idols set to be immersed in IDL Tank, Kukatpally. Additionally, 32 idols will be immersed in Hussain Sagar, Tank Bund Lake, with 21 originating from Rajendranagar Zone, 2 from Balanagar Zone, 5 from Madhapur Zone, 3 from Medchal Zone, and 1 from Shamshabad Zone.

The Cyberabad region boasts a total of 34 important lakes, categorized within GHMC limits (26 lakes), Medchal Collectorate (12 lakes, including 6 baby ponds), Ranga Reddy Collectorate (21 lakes, including 8 baby ponds), and Sangareddy Collectorate (1 baby pond).

To facilitate the immersion process, 44 static cranes have been deployed strategically, ensuring a smooth and efficient operation. The police force is on high alert, with approximately 4,500 personnel stationed across the region.

Additional security measures include anti-sabotage checks along the procession route and surrounding lanes. Drones will not be permitted during the celebrations, and the entire immersion process will be closely monitored via CCTV cameras from PSIOC.

In preparation for the festivities, Cyberabad Police have issued general precautions for the public:

- Citizens are urged to cooperate with the police.

- Parents and guardians are advised to exercise caution with children and personal belongings.

- Lakes within the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate are under CCTV surveillance.

- The public is cautioned against spreading or forwarding unverified rumors. WhatsApp group administrators are urged to be vigilant.

- Parents are advised to ensure that their children have contact information, either written down or memorized.

- Vehicles should be parked only in designated areas to avoid traffic congestion.

- Emergency police contact numbers should be saved in mobile phones for quick access.

- The public is encouraged not to hesitate to seek police assistance when needed.

- Women are informed that the Cyberabad She Teams will be present during the immersion. The She Teams helpline number (9490617444) should be saved in mobile phones for reporting any incidents of eve-teasing or harassment.

- Suspicious individuals or items should be reported to Cyberabad Police immediately by dialing 100 or 9490617100.

Cyberabad Police have assured that well-trained officers with prior experience in managing large gatherings have been deployed to ensure the festivities proceed smoothly. The police force is committed to providing a secure and peaceful environment for all participants during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.