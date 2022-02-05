Cyberabad police gears up for PM Narendra Modi's trip

Cyberabad: The Cyberabad police are geared up to receive the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi on Saturday.

Stephen Ravindra, Cyberabad PC said, "No flying activities of remotely controlled drones are to be permitted on the day of PM's visit. It is necessary that reasonable checks are imposed on activities of anti-social elements to prevent any attack through remote controlled drones or through para-gliders or through remotely controlled micro-light aircraft."

"Nearly 7,000 police personnel, including Central teams, are being deployed to provide the security for the Prime Minister's visit at both the venues on the outskirts of the city. In coordination with the Central teams, DGP M Mahender Reddy along with other top officials are ensuring fool-proof arrangements at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad as well as both the venues. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar along with DGP and other officials are constantly monitoring all the arrangements and coordinating with all the concerned departments."

The PM will inaugurate the 216-foot-tall 'Statue of Equality' commemorating the 1,000th birth anniversary of the 11th-century saint Ramanujacharya at Muchintal in Hyderabad. He will also launch the 50th anniversary celebrations of the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) where he will inaugurate the Climate Change Research Facility on Plant Protection and also Rapid Generation Advancement Facility.