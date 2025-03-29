Cyberabad police introduces online process for loudspeaker licences

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police on Friday announced a new online application process for loudspeaker licences, replacing the old manual system.

This arrangement was prompted by increasing complaints from residents about noise pollution and safety concerns during religious festivals, which often attract large crowds.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty said that henceforth, the applications regarding grant of licence to use or supply loudspeakers as per the Hyderabad City Loudspeakers Rules 1963, will be processed online.

Earlier, the Hyderabad police had imposed specific decibel limits for sound systems and will take legal action against violators, including fines and imprisonment. The rule applies to all religious processions in Hyderabad. In this regard, applicants need to submit applications by visiting www.cyberabadpolice.gov.in, said a senior officer, Cyberabad Police.