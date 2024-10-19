Live
- South Korea to face Palestine in away World Cup qualifier in Amman
- Nepal's former Home Minister arrested over alleged cooperative fraud
- Telangana MLA receives Nude Video Call, complaint lodged
- NATO must not be party to war: Scholz
- US, Germany say Sinwar's death 'can create momentum to end conflict' in Gaza
- Yahya Sinwar died from gunshot to his head
- Zeeshan Siddique makes a cryptic statement after father Baba Siddique’s murder
- Women’s T20 WC: Bates bowling final over was a Michael Jordan moment, says Kerr
- Women's T20 WC: The last three overs saved our bacon, says Devine on reaching final
- Long-term outlook for Indian stock market remains robust amid geopolitical risks
Cyberabad police prohibits assembly of persons at examination centres
Hyderabad: In view of maintaining public order and preventing disturbances, the Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty has prohibited the assembly of five or more persons within a 200-metre radius of all Group-I Mains examination centres. This restriction will be enforced from October 21 to October 27, between 2 pm and 5 pm.
Additionally, photocopy and internet centres within 100 metres of the exam centres will remain closed. Exemptions include police, military personnel, home guards on duty, flying squads, the education department, and funeral processions. The police informed that any person violating the orders shall be liable for prosecution under Section 163 BNSS.
