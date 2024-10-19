Cyberabad police prohibits assembly of persons at examination centres

Hyderabad: In view of maintaining public order and preventing disturbances, the Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty has prohibited the assembly of five or more persons within a 200-metre radius of all Group-I Mains examination centres. This restriction will be enforced from October 21 to October 27, between 2 pm and 5 pm.

Additionally, photocopy and internet centres within 100 metres of the exam centres will remain closed. Exemptions include police, military personnel, home guards on duty, flying squads, the education department, and funeral processions. The police informed that any person violating the orders shall be liable for prosecution under Section 163 BNSS.