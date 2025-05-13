Cyberabad police recover 310 mobile phones worth Rs 95L

Hyderabad: In a major breakthrough, the Cyberabad police in a span of 30 days have successfully recovered 310 stolen and lost mobile phones of a total value of Rs 95 lakh. Utilising the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal, the phones were recovered and handed over to their rightful owners on Monday at the Cyberabad Commissionerate.

The DCP Crimes, the CCS, IT Cell, and Social Media teams of Cyberabad police successfully completed the 7th phase of mobile phone recovery. The DCP Crimes DCP Crimes LC Naik shared the zone-wise recovery details CCS Madhapur recovered 80 phones, CCS Balanagar 65, CCS Medchal 55, CCS Rajendranagar 55, and CCS Shamshabad 55. The recipients expressed their happiness and thanked the police for their prompt and efficient action.

The DCP emphasised the importance of promptly reporting lost or stolen mobile phones, either at the nearest police station or through the CEIR portal, which is accessible across all States and Union Territories. He highlighted that mobile phones store sensitive information and cherished memories, making their recovery a top priority. The CEIR portal not only facilitates quick recovery but also helps prevent the misuse of stolen devices. He urged the public to stay vigilant against cyber frauds and avoid clicking on suspicious or unidentified links. Despite growing awareness, many people still lack knowledge about protecting their mobile data after a theft.

The DCP recommended installing CCTV cameras in residential colonies and community spaces.

A recipient shared, “I work as a delivery boy. Two months ago, I lost my mobile phone while on my way to make a delivery. I went to the police station and filed a complaint. Shortly after, they informed me that my phone had been found and would be returned. I am truly grateful to the Cyberabad police for their prompt response.”

One of the recipients shared her experience, saying, “Six months ago, I lost my mobile phone for the first time, and the police successfully recovered it. Then, two months ago, my phone was stolen again. I was sure I wouldn’t get it back this time. However, I reported the loss at the nearest police station, and to my surprise, the Cyberabad police once again swiftly recovered it and returned it to me. I am truly grateful to the Cyberabad police for their remarkable efforts.”

The DCP commended the efforts of officers of CCS, IT Cell, Social Media and other officers for their outstanding work in recovering the mobile phones.