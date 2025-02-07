Cyberabad police strengthens security coordination with pvt establishments

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad DCP Dr Vineeth G emphasised the critical role of private security agencies and event managers in assisting law enforcement to maintain public safety. The DCP highlighted the importance of strict adherence to the Private Security Agencies (Regulation) Act (PSARA), 2005, to uphold high standards of professionalism and lawful operations.

On Thursday, to enhance security coordination and ensure compliance with legal regulations, the police conducted a coordination meeting with the representatives from pubs, bars and restaurants, hotels, lodges, amusement establishments, event managers, and private security agencies at the Cyberabad Commissioner’s office. During the meeting, the discussions focused on key compliance measures to enhance security and crime prevention. Private security agencies were reminded that a valid PSARA license issued by the Director General of Intelligence, Telangana, is mandatory for lawful operations. Agencies were also directed to ensure that security personnel do not wear uniforms resembling those of the police, military, or paramilitary forces to prevent misuse or public confusion. Additionally, it was stressed that all security guards must carry official photo identity cards at all times for easy verification by law enforcement.

To ensure the safety of establishments, all venues were instructed to conduct regular security checks with trained security personnel. Security teams must remain vigilant to prevent any potential threats and ensure a safe environment for customers was highlighted.

The timely closure of pubs and other nightlife establishments was emphasised, ensuring that businesses operate within permitted hours to maintain public order. Establishments were instructed to deploy trained security personnel at entry and exit points to manage crowds efficiently and prevent any untoward incidents.

Private establishments were also advised to promptly report any criminal incidents and share information about suspects with law enforcement to facilitate quick response and effective crime prevention. Additionally, a strict watch on antisocial elements was stressed, with establishments instructed to maintain close liaison with the police to identify and prevent any unlawful activities within their premises.

The Cyberabad police urged all private security agencies and event managers to cooperate closely

with law enforcement authorities to ensure a secure and well-monitored environment for the public.