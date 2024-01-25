  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Cyberabad police to auction 544 unclaimed vehicles

Cyberabad police to auction 544 unclaimed vehicles
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police have an accumulation of 544 abandoned/unclaimed vehicles of various types and makes, which are pooled at Moinabad...

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police have an accumulation of 544 abandoned/unclaimed vehicles of various types and makes, which are pooled at Moinabad police station grounds.

According to the police, if any person having an objection of ownership holder/hypothecation interest persons regarding these vehicles, they may file an application before the Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad Commissionerate, and claim their vehicles within a period of six months from the date of notification, failing which the abandoned/unclaimed vehicles will be conducted at an open public auction.

The particulars of vehicles are available at Moinabad police station grounds under the control of N Veeralingam, MTO-2, Reserve Inspector of Police, phone no 9490617317, and on the official website of Cyberabad police www.cyberabadpolice.gov.in.

It is proposed to dispose of these vehicles by way of ‘Open Public Auction’ as empowered u/s 6(2), 7 of Cyberabad (Metropolitan Area) Police Act 2004 r/w Sec. 39, 40&41 of Hyderabad City Police Act.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X