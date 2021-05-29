Cyberabad: Surface sterilising machine launched

Cyberabad: The Bio Ster, an Air and Surface Sterile Machine was inaugurated by VC Sajjanar, Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad on Friday.

"Has spent 10 years inventing the Nano supreme Bio Steriliser Machine, which is named 'Bio Ster' that steriles the premises within a short time from all kinds of bacteria and virus including corona, and the machine is tested and certified by ICMR through CCMB, government hospitals of Telangana State, and private hospitals such as Sun Shine, KIMS, Omega, and Swapna," said N Satish Kumar, Manvis Studio.

Cyberabad VC Sajjanar, IPS, appreciated the machine and said that it is very useful in stopping the spread of corona virus and such kind of inventions should emerge to fight with Covid -19. Also congratulated the team of Manvis Studio (a health boutique) for their invention the 'Bio Ster', which is the need of the hour.