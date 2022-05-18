Cyberabad women police undergo cancer screening test

Cyberabad: Karkinos Healthcare in association with social organisation, Divya Reddy Foundation has organised a special women wellness screening programme for the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate. On Tuesday, Around 350 Cyberabad police women were screened for the most common women related cancers. Karkinos Healthcare will organise Oral Visual Examination (OVE) to screen for oral cancers, Human Papillomavirus (HPV) test to early detect Cervical Cancer, Clinical Breast Examination for breast cancer detection and Colorectal Cancer screening.

Speaking on the occasion, Cyberabad CP Stephen Ravindra said, One Indian woman dies of cervical cancer every eight minutes, while breast cancer is the cause of the majority of cancer-related fatalities among Indian women, accounting for one out of every ten new breast cancer diagnoses. However, when cancer is detected early, mortality is dramatically reduced. The key to early cancer detection is to conduct comprehensive community-based screening activities among women in the most susceptible age. Karkinos healthcare pvt. Ltd, a purpose driven technology-led oncology platform, is focused on designing and delivering bespoke solutions for cancer care. Divya Reddy Foundation, a social organization, founded by Divya Reddy creates sustainable businesses for oppressed women. A renowned social activist and entrepreneur, Divya Reddy believes in providing platforms for the vulnerable to make them financially independent and bring dignity to their lives.

Divya Reddy said, Women's health is unfortunately not prioritized in our society even today and it's a constant effort to educate people about it.

With such early detection program, the foundation aims to change this mindset and help save lives. "Early diagnosis of cancer is the most effective way of control of cancer. Women deserve to be taken care and this is really and noble effort by the Divya Reddy foundation foundation and Karkinos.

Women & Children Safety Wing DCP Anasuya, CAR Hqtrs ADCP Riyaz-Ul-Haq, CTC Dr Saritha, Dr Sukumar, Chief Admin Officer Geetha and others were present.