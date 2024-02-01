Cybercrime cops nab fraudster

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police arrested a person involved in purchasing bank accounts from mediators for fraudulent transactions and luring several people. The arrested person was Shruti Mayur Bafna. According to the police, a complaint was received from victim of Padmaraonagar stating that the cyber fraudsters messaged throough social media apps, like WhatsApp and Telegram, and cheated on the pretext of part-time job to work from home for hostel online where they have to rate and review hostels.

They made the victim invest money and collected Rs 21.7 lakh. Following the complaint, the police registered a case U/s 66(C), (D) IT Act & Sec 419,420 IPC and took up investigation. The police said, during the investigation it was found the accused is having a proprietorship firm, Tenex Investment and Trading, for stock market and crypto market trading.

During trading she purchased a bank account from another one. Later, the amounts flowed into these accounts from fraudsters, for whom she earned 1% commission; other than that they used to give her 10-15% more commission. In both accounts the total amount received is about Rs 3 cr for which she received 10-15% commission. Similarly, the two accounts are involved in 25 cases; three cases were registered in Telangana.