Cybersecurity startups explore business in Canada

Hyderabad: The Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence, Hyderabad in collaboration with Toronto Business Development centre hosted a meet-up session 'Connect2Canada', for various Cybersecurity start-ups in the city. The session primarily aimed at empowering cybersecurity startups to explore business opportunities in Canada.

Patrick Brown, Mayor, city of Brampton, Clare Barnett, director, Economic Development and Culture, city of Brampton, Patricia Dyl - director of partnerships, Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst, Ryerson University, Vallipuranathar, senior advisor to the Mayor, Brampton, Vikram Khurana, Board chairman at Toronto Business Development Centre,. Neha Bahl, CEO at Toronto Business Development Centre and Dr Sriram Birudavolu, CEO, Cyber security Centre of Excellence, Hyderabad, were part of the session along with the representatives of the start-ups.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sriram Birudavolu, CEO, Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence, Hyderabad said, "The Cybersecurity, CoE at Hyderabad is a nerve center for international and domestic collaborations. We're happy to foster engagement with the Canadian government bodies, companies and academia. As a part of our program, we have initiated this dialogue with the Toronto Business Development Centre and the City of Brampton and understand their initiatives to become a Cybersecurity hub. We invite all the players in the ecosystem to participate and benefit from these collaboration programs."