UN computing centre to establish centre of excellence for AI in Amaravati

Amaravati: The United Nations International Computing Centre (UNICC) will establish a Centre of Excellence for artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum at the Amaravati Quantum Valley in Amaravati, the capital city of Andhra Pradesh.

A letter of intent to this effect was signed between at the AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi on Friday in the presence of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

He posted on social media platform X that the Centre of Excellence will position Amaravati as a Digital Embassy for secure AI, enabling sovereign, cybersecure AI deployments aligned with UN grade standards.

"This collaboration will bring international best practices and global partnerships, placing Andhra Pradesh on the global map of trusted AI and quantum readiness," Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said, who interacted with Sameer Chauhan, UNICC Director, and Anusha Dandapani, UNICC's AI Hub Chief.

The Andhra Pradesh government signed a total of seven memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with various companies and institutions on the sidelines of the summit.

The state has partnered with BharatGen, NexGen, and IBM India to launch a state-wide AI Tech Hub.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said the initiative will empower citizens, from farmers to fishermen, setting a national example with an inclusive, Telugu-first, citizen-focused AI, with future Quantum-AI integration.

The Andhra Pradesh government also signed an MoU with the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) to establish its first South India campus in Amaravati, he added.

"The Skill Development arm of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, NIELIT (Deemed to be University), will strengthen Andhra Pradesh's journey as a hub for Quantum and AI education. This partnership will also explore skilling based strengthening of India's semiconductor ecosystem," Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said.

The Chief Minister also announced that the state is partnering with IBM to skill one lakh talented youngsters in Andhra Pradesh across AI, Cybersecurity, and Quantum Computing.

"Over the next three to five years, our learners will gain industry-aligned, future-ready skills and strengthen the state's emerging tech workforce," he said.

"The state government has signed an MoU with Michigan-based Calibo, Inc. to support more than 50 higher education institutions in Andhra Pradesh with AI curriculum frameworks, sandbox environments, faculty development, and applied programmes to boost student skills and employability."

"In addition, government of Andhra Pradesh, through the Real Time Governance Society, is setting up a state-level AI Sandbox with Calibo. This secure environment will help design smarter, faster, and more efficient public services that respond better to citizens' needs. Calibo's founder, Raj Vattikuti, was born in Andhra Pradesh, and it is a matter of pride that one of our own is bringing world-class expertise to strengthen our talent and public services," Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu added.



