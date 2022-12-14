Cyclone Mandous: Parts of Hyd city to receive moderate rain for 2 days

Hyderabad: Under the impact of cyclone Mandous, some parts of Hyderabad city on Tuesday received light rains. Reports said that Hayathnagar received 9.3 mm of rainfall, followed by Saroornagar (5.5 mm), Bahadurpura (3.3 mm), and Saidabad (2 mm). Predictions says the city is likely to receive light to moderate rains for the next two days.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the cyclone circulation will likely move towards west-north away from the Indian coast on Wednesday. This could bring rain in very few parts of the city during the next two days, but overall the weather is likely to turn drier with a slight rise in temperatures and cloudy skies.

The other parts of the state is also likely to witness similar weather conditions . Very light rain is expected in some districts including Nagarkurnool, Jogulamba Gadwal, Nizamabad, and Adilabad along with rise in temperatures