Cyient Endows Chair in Future Communications at IIT Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Cyient, a global engineering, manufacturing, and digital technology solutions company, on Monday announced that it has established an endowed chair in the field of new-age communications at the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH). Prof. P. Rajalakshmi, Department of Electrical Engineering at IITH, was chosen as the first appointee of the Cyient Chair in Future Communications. The Cyient Chair will endow the professorship with an honorarium of Rs 25,000 and a contingency grant of Rs 1,00,000 per year for three years to further research and development in the field.

A selection committee comprising IITH Director Prof B S Murty, Chair Professor Ranjan Mallik, IIT Delhi, and Prabhakar Atla, Senior VP & Business Unit Head – Communications and Utilities, Cyient, picked P Rajalakshmi for her significant contributions in the field of new-age communications technology.

Prof. P. Rajalakshmi, IITH Chair Professor, Cyient Chair in Future Communications, said, "It is indeed a moment of pride to be recognized and picked for this Chair. I am thankful to the selection committee for appreciating my work in the field of communications. This recognition will surely result in more good research in the future to come."

Conveying his wishes on the occasion, Krishna Bodanapu, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Cyient, said, "The Cyient Chair is a significant step forward in deepening the relationship between academia and enterprise to accelerate innovation. Helping attract the best minds and providing opportunities to experiment with new ideas and incubate technologies is exciting for Cyient. This is another important step of delivering on our vision of applying technology imaginatively to solve problems that matter."