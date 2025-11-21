Damaged roads on Erragadda-Borabanda stretch turn into nightmare for commuters

Road conditions along the Erragadda to Borabanda stretch, particularly in and around Hemavathi Nagar Colony, have become a matter of concern with several portions showing signs of damage and deterioration.

The internal lanes and connecting stretches in this locality are marked by uneven surfaces, small potholes and worn out patches that are affecting smooth vehicular movement.

The damaged portions are more visible at turns, near lane junctions and narrower stretches, where the surface has eroded in parts, forcing vehicles to slow down and carefully navigate the route.

Two wheelers are especially impacted as they have to constantly adjust speed and balance while passing through these uneven sections. In some parts of the colony, the top layer of the road has peeled off, exposing rough and patchy surfaces. This not only reduces riding comfort but also increases the risk of skidding, particularly after routine cleaning or minor water flows from nearby premises.

The gradual deterioration is more evident on stretches connecting the main Erragadda to Borabanda route to the inner residential lanes of Hemavathi Nagar Colony.

The damaged roads are also affecting the overall traffic movement in the locality, as vehicles tend to slow down or change lanes abruptly to avoid rough patches. This leads to minor bottlenecks during peak hours, especially where the road width is already limited. The situation highlights the need for timely road maintenance and proper resurfacing in the Erragadda to Borabanda belt and Hemavathi Nagar Colony. Restoration of damaged stretches, proper levelling and strengthening of the surface would significantly improve driving conditions and ensure smoother movement for all categories of vehicles using this route on a daily basis.