Dana Kishore asks officials to speed up construction of STPs

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board (HMWS&SB) Managing Director (MD) Dana Kishore on Wednesday directed the officials to speed up the construction of sewage treatment plants (STPs) taken up across the city. According to the MD the Water Board has taken up the construction of 31 new STPs at a cost of Rs 3,800 crore with a target of 100 percent sewage treatment in the city.

Dana Kishore held a review meeting with officials and representatives of construction companies at the Water Board office on the progress of the works and the structural progress of all STPs was reviewed separately. Speaking at the meeting Kishore said, "The Board has been asked to complete the construction of STPs by October." He asked the officials to ensure measures for the safety of workers. MD asked the officials to install CCTV cameras in each STP premises and all arrangements to be made to connect them to the Water Board office. The construction companies were advised to expedite the construction of SBRs (Sequential Batch Reactor), CCT (Chlorine Contact Tank), which are crucial in the construction of STPs. He said the people around the places where the constructions are taking place should not face any trouble.