Dana Kishore assumes charge at OU

Dana Kishore assumes charge at OU
Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department Principal Secretary M Dana Kishore assumed charge on Wednesday as the in-charge...

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department Principal Secretary M Dana Kishore assumed charge on Wednesday as the in-charge Vice-Chancellor at Osmania University.

Dana Kishore took charge from the outgoing VC, Professor D Ravinder, and pledged to diligently address the university’s challenges while ensuring its continued success. OU Registrar Professor P Laxminarayana, OSD to VC Professor B Reddya Naik, deans, directors, principals, faculty members, and student union leaders were present.

More Stories
