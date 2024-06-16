Most restricted Rushikonda project opened to public on Sunday

Visakhapatnam: The most confidential project in the YSRCP'S government is now permitted to the public on Sunday, breaking years of suspense.

As the public could not even think of going anywhere closer to the Rushikonda tourism project, the Opposition parties too were kept away from getting close to the premises.

On Sunday, as the alliance Bheemunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao allowed the media inside the premises, many visited the place for the first time.

Apart from the party leaders, people also came forward to view the 'palace' and take selfies at various points.

The YSRCP government destroyed the AP tourism project present at Rushikonda

and took up new project in the garb of tourism development. However, it was later proposed for the establishment of the CMO. Since then, no one was allowed inside. The new project was taken up at a cost of Rs.500 crore and it was built in a very luxurious manner.

But with the government now being changed, how will the alliance government make use of the grand project is yet to be known.