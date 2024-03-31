Live
Dares KTR to debate on BC welfare
Hyderabad: BC welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar dared former Minister K T Rama Rao for a debate over provision of political representation during its 10 year tenure to BCs provided by the BRS government.
Speaking to media persons, Ponnam alleged that the Kalvakuntla family which held all the key portfolios during a decade rule and now KCR and his family members shedding crocodile tears on welfare of the BCs. Responding to the claims by BJP leaders that the some MLAs were in touch with the saffron party and Congress government may fall anytime sooner or later, Ponnam held that the Congress in the State has strengthened itself and remains invulnerable. The Minister dared BJP and BRS leaders to substantiate their claims of Congress MLAs being ready to leave the party.