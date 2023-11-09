Dark for Hyderabad have begun under BRS govt: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad : TPCC chief Revanth Reddy once again targeted the ruling BRS government. He criticized that Kaleshwaram has sunk and dark days for Hyderabad has started. On Wednesday night, he reacted to the waterlogging on the roads and severe traffic disruption due to the rain in Hyderabad on Twitter. He criticized the government saying that the rainy season is like nightmare to the commuters. The winter season is also the same.



"They said Istanbul.. They said Chicago.. the city of the universe," said TPCC chief. Revanth Reddy criticized that they have spent crores on campaigns, but if a drop falls, it causes tremors, and there are situations where a life is lost due to open manholes.



Is this the result of spending thousands of crores of rupees? Revanth Reddy denounced the BRS government. He questioned where the change will come if you collect all the money in the name of commissions. That's why we need change! Congress should come!' he said in his tweet. After the rain in Hyderabad, the photos related to the traffic and standing water on the roads were added to the tweet.