Dasoju Sravan accuses CM of plunging TG into financial crisis

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In Short
BRS MLC Dasoju Sravan cites CAG half-yearly audit figures to accuse CM Revanth Reddy's administration of fiscal mismanagement and pushing Telangana toward bankruptcy.
Hyderabad: Alleging that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s administration plunged Telangana into a grave financial crisis between April and September, BRS MLC Dasoju Sravan stated on Friday that the Chief Minister must immediately stop spending public money on deceitful public relations campaigns like Telangana Rising while state finances drown in debt.
Dasoju Sravan asserted that budgetary projections presented in the Legislative Assembly were disproved by the latest half-yearly audit accounts released by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India.
He expressed fury that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, through administrative incompetence and reckless over-borrowing, hollowed out the state exchequer, submitted fabricated figures to constitutional audit institutions, and pushed Telangana to the brink of bankruptcy.
In the 2026–27 budget, the government claimed before the State Legislature that it would maintain an annual Revenue Surplus of Rs 6,857.76 crore.
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