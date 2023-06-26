Dasoju Sravan calls Revanth a BJP covert

Hyderabad: BRS leader Dasoju Sravan on Monday made serious allegations against TPCC president Revanth Reddy. He said that Revanth is a BJP covert. He criticised that the latter became the Congress state president only to corrupt the Congress party. He accused TDP leader Chandrababu of engaging in covert politics.



He slammed Revanth for politicising KTR’s visit to Delhi meeting the Central Ministers to get the funds due from the Centre for the State.

Shravan said that Revanth along with Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komatireddy Venkata Reddy also met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari secretly.