DCA carries out series of raids, seizes drugs

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Drugs Control Administration (DCA) conducted a series of raids across various districts in the State. These raids resulted in the seizure of illegally manufactured drugs, products making misleading claims, and those falsely marketed as food products, nutraceuticals, and others promoting misleading advertisements.

According to DCA, during raids on Thursday and Friday, officials seized 'Oxifer-XT tablets' (ferrous ascorbate, folic acid, and zinc tablets) in Alwal, Medchal-Malkajgiri district, and Nurovis-LC tablets (l-carnitine l-tartrate, methylcobalamin, and folic acid tablets) in Lakshmakkapally village, Siddipet district. These products were falsely manufactured under a food license and claimed to be food products/nutraceuticals.

The officials reported that the drugs were found to be manufactured at separate facilities in the Medchal-Malkajgiri district and falsely marketed as food products, despite their requirement for licensing as drugs. These products were seized for violating the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. They also highlighted previous instances where similar cases were detected, with some products declared spurious as they contained no active ingredients.

During another series of raids, DCA officials targeted drugs that falsely advertised their efficacy in treating specific medical conditions. Among the seized products were Pathachatadi (Stone Cracker), which claimed to treat kidney stones, and Vat Rakshas Ras tablets, which purported to treat radio-ulnar neuritis, lockjaw, and paralysis. These claims violate the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954. The officials also conducted raids on clinics operated by quacks or unauthorised practitioners in Rangareddy and Hyderabad districts. The raids uncovered substantial quantities of drugs stocked for sale without proper licensing, including antibiotics and other allopathic medicines.