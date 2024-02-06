DCA issues warning over sale of hydrogen peroxide solutions

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Drug Control Administration issued a warning that hydrogen peroxide solution labelled as ‘Laboratory Reagent’ shall not be sold by retail medical shops to patients.

The DCA stated that this solution, which is used as an antiseptic and for various other therapeutic purposes, is a drug under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and shall comply with the standards laid down in the current edition of Indian Pharmacopoeia, i.e., IP-2022.

The drug ‘Hydrogen Peroxide Solution 6 per cent’ is under price control as per the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013, and hence its MRP shall be in accordance with the ceiling price fixed by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), said officials.

“Hydrogen Peroxide Solution sold to the patients shall be in conformance with the standards laid down in the Indian Pharmacopoeia and shall bear the product name ‘Hydrogen Peroxide Solution IP’ mandatorily,” said the officials.

Retail medical shops and manufacturers of the solution shall strictly adhere to the requirements mentioned above. Stringent action shall be taken as per the law against violators, they stated.