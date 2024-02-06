  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

DCA issues warning over sale of hydrogen peroxide solutions

DCA issues warning over sale of hydrogen peroxide solutions
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Drug Control Administration issued a warning that hydrogen peroxide solution labelled as ‘Laboratory Reagent’ shall not...

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Drug Control Administration issued a warning that hydrogen peroxide solution labelled as ‘Laboratory Reagent’ shall not be sold by retail medical shops to patients.

The DCA stated that this solution, which is used as an antiseptic and for various other therapeutic purposes, is a drug under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and shall comply with the standards laid down in the current edition of Indian Pharmacopoeia, i.e., IP-2022.

The drug ‘Hydrogen Peroxide Solution 6 per cent’ is under price control as per the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013, and hence its MRP shall be in accordance with the ceiling price fixed by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), said officials.

“Hydrogen Peroxide Solution sold to the patients shall be in conformance with the standards laid down in the Indian Pharmacopoeia and shall bear the product name ‘Hydrogen Peroxide Solution IP’ mandatorily,” said the officials.

Retail medical shops and manufacturers of the solution shall strictly adhere to the requirements mentioned above. Stringent action shall be taken as per the law against violators, they stated.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X