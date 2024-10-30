  • Menu
DCA raids 15 med shops, slaps show-cause notices

The Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA) raided as many as 15 private medical shops located within the premises of government hospitals in Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Warangal, and Karimnagar and found violations of various rules.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA) raided as many as 15 private medical shops located within the premises of government hospitals in Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Warangal, and Karimnagar and found violations of various rules.

According to DCA, the drugs were sold without a prescription from a registered medical practitioner and in the absence of a registered pharmacist; registers for schedule drugs were not maintained; sales and purchase bills were not produced; drugs were not stored according to recommended storage conditions.

“Physician’s samples and government supply drugs were found on the premises, and expired drugs were identified,” said DG DCA V B Kamalasan Reddy.

