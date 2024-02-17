DCA raids medical agency

Hyderabad: The Telangana Drugs Control Administration seized 1,800 klinthia 100 mg tablets (Thiamine Hydrochloride tablets 100 mg) in a raid conducted at Sri Ram Medical Agencies in Mancherial town. The value of the drug was estimated to be Rs 30,000.

‘Thiamine Hydrochloride Tablets 100 mg’ is a medicine used to treat ‘beriberi’, neuritis associated with pellagra or pregnancy, and to treat and prevent ‘Wernicke-Korsakoff syndrome’. This is being falsely manufactured under a food licence at Space Healthcare, Kambopura,

Haryana, and marketed illegally by Medkline Life Sciences Pvt Ltd, Haryana, as a food product or nutraceutical.

The medicine must be manufactured only under a drug licence issued under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, adhering strictly to the Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) outlined in Schedule M of the Drugs Rules. Additionally, it must meet the quality standards prescribed in the Indian Pharmacopoeia (IP) as mandated.

On Thursday, the DCA conducted a raid at Sri Ram Medical Agencies in Mancherial and found 100 mg of Klinthia tablets. These tablets are made illegally under a “food licence (FSSAI licence)” and are falsely advertised as nutritional supplements or food products. During the raid, DCA officers seized 1,800 thiamine hydrochloride tablets, 100 mg, worth Rs 30,000. Samples were lifted for analysis.

M Srinivasulu, assistant director, Karimnagar; T Chandana, drugs inspector; and Mancherial are among the officers who carried out the raid.

The officials warned that manufacturing and selling drugs without a valid drug licence is punishable under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, with imprisonment for up to five years. Such products pose serious risks to patients’ health and may have severe implications.