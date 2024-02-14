DCA raids quack, seizes drugs

Hyderabad: The Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA) raided Hikma Sehat Care located Mohalla Gunj in Golconda on Monday and detected ‘Saheth Care Powder', which bears misleading claims on the label that it treats diabetes and blood pressure, which is a contravention of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954.

According to DCA, the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, prohibits the advertisement of certain drugs for the treatment of certain diseases and disorders. No person shall take part in the publication of advertisements regarding the diseases/disorders indicated under the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954.

During the special drive carried out by DCA to detect medicines moving in the market with misleading and objectionable advertisements, DCA Hyderabad zone officials detected ‘Saheth Care Powder', which is manufactured and marketed by Hikma Sehat Care located at Mohalla Gunj in Golconda and bears misleading claims on its label.

DCA officials seized 60 bottles of Saheth Care Powder worth Rs 18,000 during the raid.

In another raid, the DCA, based on credible information, raided the premises of a quack, Imran Khan, at Rahmath Colony in Chandrayanagutta, who claims himself as a ‘Rural Medical Practitioner’ and practices medicine without qualification at his clinic.

During the raid, DCA officials detected huge stocks of medicines found stocked at the premises without any drug licence. 30 varieties of medicines, including antibiotics, analgesics, anti-ulcer drugs, anti-hypertensives, and anti-diabetics, were found stocked at the premises. The DCA officials seized a total stock worth Rs 1,02,000 during the raid.

The officials detected several higher-generation ‘antibiotic injections’ at the clinic during the raid. Indiscriminate sale of antibiotics by an unqualified person may have disastrous consequences on the health of the public, including the emergence of ‘Antimicrobial Resistance’.

T Rajamouli, Assistant Director, Hyderabad, B Lakshmi, Drugs Inspector, Charminar, and Ch Swapna, Drugs Inspector, Jubilee Hills, are among the officers who carried out the raids.

The officials lifted the samples for analysis. Further investigation shall be carried out, and action shall be taken as per the law against all the offenders.

The DCA said the wholesalers/dealers who supply medicines to such unqualified persons who are stocking and selling drugs without a drug licence are also punishable under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, and stringent action shall be taken against such wholesalers/dealers.