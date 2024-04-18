DCA seizes meds for false claim

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Drugs Control Administration (DCA) raided a medical store in Attapur, Rajendranagar, and seized the medicine 'ALTACOLD Suspension' for misleading claims to treat fever.

The medicine was circulating on the market in violation of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954.

In a raid conducted by DCA officials from the Serilingampally zone, it was found that the medicine ALTACOLD Suspension' was manufactured by Candour Pharmaceuticals at Sirmour, Himachal Pradesh. The product is marketed by Altavista Healthcare in Bengaluru. The label of the product bears a misleading claim, stating that it is indicated for the treatment of fever.

According to DCA, Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, the advertisement of certain drugs for the treatment of certain diseases and disorders is prohibited. No person shall take part in the publication of advertisements regarding the diseases or disorders indicated under the Drugs Act. V B Kamalasan Reddy, director general of the DCA, said that the fever is indeed a symptom, typically indicating that the body is fighting off an infection or some other underlying condition. Medicines such as paracetamol can help to alleviate discomfort associated with fever, but they do not directly address the underlying cause of the fever.

Hence, medicines, including paracetamol, cannot claim that they treat ‘fever' in general, as they do not cure the underlying condition responsible for the fever, he said.

In another raid, DCA found illegal manufacturing of white petroleum jelly in Quthbullah. The officers raided a medical shop in Pet Basheerabad in Quthbullapur and found the petroleum jelly 'Pure Line' was being manufactured and sold without proper authorisation. According to the drug inspector, the firm had no drug licence to manufacture 'White Petroleum Jelly', and it also failed to comply with labelling regulations. The product, considered misbranded, poses serious health risks to consumers as it did not adhere to Good Manufacturing Practices (GMPs) and quality standards outlined in the Indian Pharmacopoeia (IP).