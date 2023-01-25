Decision to celebrate R-Day at Raj Bhavan humiliating: Cong

Hyderabad: Telangana PCC vice president G Niranjan on Tuesday said it was unfortunate as it has been decided to celebrate the Republic Day in the Raj Bhavan itself. He said the Republic Day is a national festival and it is nothing but humiliating the people. It is against the spirit of freedom movement, he added.

In a press note issued from Gandhi Bhavan, Niranjan stated "the Independence Day and Republic Day are the national festivals. Thousands of people participate in these celebrations. Everyone celebrate these festival days with dignity, modesty and gaiety. It has been a tradition since Independence to celebrate it at the Red Fort in Delhi and at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad. In the past, several impressive tableau vehicles of different government departments used to be participated in the Republic Day parade at Parade grounds.

"After KCR became the Chief Minister, he gradually reduced the importance of these national festivals and the venue of these festivals was shifted from Parade Ground to Golconda and Public Gardens. It is unfortunate that the State government decided to restrict the celebration of the Republic Day to Raj Bhavan. The differences between the BJP and the BRS have turned into differences between the Governor and the Chief Minister. It is unfortunate that they are not looking at each other. It affects the celebrations of the national festivals like Independence Day and Republic Day. Those who are in constitutional positions should behave soberly to guide the people. Political and personal differences between the persons and political parties should not mar the celebrations. If people's faith in constitutional systems erodes, it will lead to anarchy", he added.