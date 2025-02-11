Dedicated panel submits BC quota report to govt

Hyderabad: Telangana is bracing for local body elections as the Dedicated Commission submitted a report to the government on BC quota in the local bodies. Chairman of the Dedication Commission B Venkateshwara Rao handed over the report to Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari at the Secretariat on Monday. The report will be forwarded to the BC Welfare department to finalise the BC quota before the notification for local body elections is issued.

The Commission visited various parts of the state and sought the opinion of BCs on reservation in the local bodies. The recent caste survey report was also taken into consideration in the finalisation of the report prepared by the Dedication Commission. It is learnt that the Commission suggested the BC quota should be implemented by taking every assembly constituency as a unit. However, the BC Welfare department will take a final call on the BC quota soon.