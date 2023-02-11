Deendayal Upadhyaya award for Karuna Gopal

HYDERABAD: BJP leader Karuna Gopal Vartakavi is conferred with 'Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya Recognition 2023' for RE-ENGINEERING G20 award for her sustained enunciation and elaboration of Futuristic Vision of New India anchored in her 2 decades of work underscoring civilisational values.

Her spirit commitment is seen at the WORLD GOVERNMENT SUMMIT (2018 – UAE) What the World needs now is not just collaboration but extreme collaboration - where countries sense the needs of their partners and reach out to help - Going beyond MoUs.