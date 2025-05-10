Defer Miss World pageant a la IPL, demands Kavitha

Hyderabad: Stating that holding beauty pageant in a war-like environment would send a wrong signal, BRS MLC K Kavitha on Friday demanded the government to show wisdom and postpone the event.

She took out a huge rally by the Telangana Jagruti in support of ‘Operation Sindoor’ at Indira Park. Kavitha appealed to the government to postpone the pageant. ‘It is not right to hold beauty pageants at a time when there is a war environment in the country. She suggested that the pageant should also be postponed like the IPL, which was suspended after the high tensions. This is time to show wisdom and not give false signals, said Kavitha.

She paid tribute to the portrait of Murali Naik, the brave soldier who was martyred in attacks by Pakistan while performing duty on the border. Kavitha praised the Army for successfully destroying nine terrorist camps in Pakistan through Operation Sindoor. She said, “The army provides us with protection; the rally was held to instil courage and determination in them. The Army has retaliated strongly against attacks targeting airports in the country by Pakistan,” said Kavitha, calling for such rallies in all districts.

The BRS leader said, “This is a righteous war. India never makes mistakes. We are fighting with justice and honesty. We did not say anything to common people in Pakistan. We only destroyed terrorist camps,” she asserted.