Delimitation exercise: Federal spirit in danger, cautions TPCC chief

Hyderabad: The PCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud alleged that BJP was endangering the federal spirit of the nation with the proposed delimitation exercise. He called upon regional parties from the South to put a unified fight in opposing the ‘conspiracy’ against the Southern states.

Speaking at a seminar on ‘Parliamentary Delimitation – The Future of South India’ in the city, Mahesh Kumar Goud accused the Centre of conspiring against the Southern states in the name of delimitation. He demanded that the central government discuss the delimitation of constituencies with all state governments and political parties and take their views into consideration. He urged that the Centre freeze the parliamentary constituencies formed according to the 1971 census so far and extend this for another 25 years.

Mahesh Kumar Goud alleged that PM Narendra Modi is only trying to gain political benefit by creating a divide between castes and religions. He said that the BJP at the Centre is weakening the constitutional institutions.

Later, at a press conference held at Gandhi Bhavan, Mahesh Goud dared Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar for an open debate over their contribution to Telangana.