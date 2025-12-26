Delivery workers take to streets; hold bike rallies for better wages

Hyderabad: Delivery workers from major e-commerce and food delivery platforms on Thursday took out bike rallies as a part of nationwide protest against the app-based aggregators.

Workers announced a two-day, all-India strike on Christmas (December 25) and New Year’s Eve (December 31), two of the busiest days of the year to protest against worsening work conditions.

Approximately 40,000 delivery workers from major platforms participated in the flash strike, protesting unsafe working conditions, unfair pay, algorithmic control, ID blocking and denial of dignity and social security.

It was organised under the leadership of the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) and the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers (IFAT).

During the strike, delivery workers faced serious intimidation and harassment, including blocking of IDs of key leaders, team leaders and active workers, threats and coercion by company representatives, despite these actions, workers stood united and continued their protest peacefully.

According to the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU), the strike had a significant nationwide impact 50–60% of orders were delayed or disrupted across multiple cities and stores.

“Platform companies attempted to break the strike by deploying third-party delivery companies such as Shadowfax and Rapido, the aggregators offered extra incentive pay and temporarily reactivate inactive IDs to manage operations.

The strongest impact was reported from Delhi, Karnataka, Hyderabad and Mumbai. These regions witnessed large-scale participation, bike rallies and visible disruption of platform services,” said Shaik Salauddin, founder President – Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU).

The flash strike demonstrates the growing unity and resistance of delivery workers across the country against exploitative platform practices. Workers have made it clear that repression, ID blocking and intimidation will not silence their collective voice.

The unions reiterate their demand for fair wages, safe working conditions, protection from arbitrary ID blocking, social security and recognition of workers’ right to organise.