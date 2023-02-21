Denied entry in the airport, passenger makes hoax bomb threat call

Rangareddy: A passenger called 100 to report a bomb threat to the flight as the staff did not allow him to enter the airport as he was running late. The staff immediately engaged in identifying the person.

According to the information, a man named Bhadraiya, who was travelling to Chennai from Hyderabad, arrived at the airport late in catching the aircraft, due to which the airport staff denied entry.

Later, Bhadraya called 100, saying that there was a bomb on the Indigo flight from Hyderabad to Chennai on Monday.

The CISF and the local police immediately alerted and detained him, who was inside the airport premises, based on the cell phone signals and the number on the ticket booked by him.