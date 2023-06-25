Development in Telangana possible only if BJP comes to power here-Nadda

BJP National President JP Nadda was highly critical of the Telangana Government and said that the new state can develop only if BJP comes to power here.



Addressing a meeting on the occasion of ‘Sampark Se Samvardhan’ on Sunday evening said that the country was moving a very fast pace under the rule of Modi led government. He listed out the various amounts the centre had released for roads and other other infrastructural facilities in Telangana.

He said that the centre had taken several measures in last nine years for the welfare of the weaker sections. But in Telangana all sections were unhappy. The only people who were very happy are the Chief Minister and his family. Even the price rise in Telangana was highest in the country, he added.

Addressing a public meeting in Nagarkurnool, Telangana. #9YearsOfSeva https://t.co/7S7S0ASFS3 — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) June 25, 2023



