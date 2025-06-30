Devotees chant and dance in divine ecstasy

Hyderabad: The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), Attapur, grandly organized its 4th annual Sri Jagannath Rath Yatra in Attapur on Sunday.

As part of this spiritually uplifting event, the deities of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra were taken out of the sanctum sanctorum and placed on their magnificently decorated chariots to bless the devotees during the sacred procession.

The Rath Yatra began at 1 PM from ISKCON Temple, Attapur, and concluded at 6 PM near Pillar No. 173, Sama Bhoopal Reddy Gardens. Post-procession, vibrant cultural programs including Harinam Sankirtan and melodious devotional bhajans were held at the venue. A unique shadow puppet show depicting scenes from the Ramayana using traditional Vedic characters captivated the audience.

A special offering of Chappan Bhog (56 traditional food items) was displayed for the deities and later distributed as Maha Prasadam to all attendees. Thousands of devotees participated in the procession, pulling the beautifully adorned chariots of the deities with deep devotion and reverence. Chanting the holy names of Lord Krishna with joy and dancing in divine ecstasy, the devotees created an atmosphere of pure spiritual bliss. The grand event concluded with the darshan and blessings of Lord Jagannath, bringing immense joy and fulfillment to all present.