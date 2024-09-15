Devotees Flood Khairatabad Ganapati on Final Day of Ganesh Chaturthi

Hyderabad: The final day of Ganesh Chaturthi has brought an unprecedented surge of devotees to the Khairatabad Ganapati temple, creating a chaotic scene as thousands of devotees flock to the site for darshan. The area around the temple has become heavily congested, with a massive crowd overwhelming the space.

Sunday, being a public holiday, has seen an even larger influx of visitors than usual. The sheer volume of devotees has surpassed previous years, leading to significant strain on the authorities managing the event. Officials have reported that the number of visitors this year is the highest ever recorded, making it challenging to maintain order and ensure safety.

The situation has prompted authorities to call for additional support and implement crowd control measures. Despite their efforts, the immense turnout has led to long queues and delays for those seeking a glimpse of the idol. The increased number of devotees reflects the growing popularity of Khairatabad Ganapati, marking a historic turnout for the final day of the festival.