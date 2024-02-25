Devotional extravaganza with Annamayya Sankeerthanas today

Hyderabad: Marking the sacred Magha Masam by offering prayers to Lord Vishnu, a special devotional programme ‘Annamayya Sankeerthana Madhuryam’ with divine Sankeerthanas is scheduled in Hyderabad at Nallakunta Sri Sringeri Shankarmuth Temple premises on Sunday at 6 pm.

The sankeerthanas will be rendered by ‘Annamayya Sankeerthana Chudamani’ N C Sreedevi (Tirupathi) and Snehankitha. onstrumental support will be provided by Tirupathi Annamacharya project artists N Balaji, P. Pandurangarao and P. Suresh. The programme is organised by Hyderabad-based Annamayya Parivaramu with courtesy of Nallakunta Sri Sringeri Shankarmuth.

Convenor of the programme Yanamandra Venkata Krishnaiah (Annamayya Parivaramu) appealed to the devotees to witness the Sankeerthana programme and get blessings from Lord Venkateswara.