Dewi celebrates Navratri with ‘Dhadak 2025’

Hyderabad: In a radiant celebration of devotion and culture, Dewi hosted the much-anticipated “Dhadak 2025” Navratri event at Madhapur, Hyderabad. The evening was a vibrant blend of spiritual celebration, traditional festivity, and star-studded glamour — attended by over 200 guests, including well-known personalities and enthusiastic devotees.

The event was curated and led by a powerful team of women entrepreneurs and cultural advocates: Neelima Vemula, Founder & Chairperson, Satyavathi Prasanna Madipadige, Honorary Chairperson, Kalyani gudguntla Co-Founder and Vice Chairperson, Pallavi Nagalla, Co-Founder, Dr. Kalyani Guduguntla, Vice Chairperson, Dr. Shravanthy Gummadi, Vice President.

They were strongly supported by Chief Advisor Raju Madipadige and Honorary Chairperson Prasanna Madipadige, making the celebration not just a cultural event, but a statement of community spirit and unity.

The event included a graceful Mata Durga Puja, celebrated with devotion and grandeur. The venue was transformed into a vibrant spiritual hub filled with traditional decor, music, and dance.

Adding sparkle to the evening were several celebrities, including those featured in the official event posters, and a special performance by popular anchors & artists, who had the audience laughing and cheering throughout the evening.