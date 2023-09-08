DGP Anjani Kumar unveils artworks from across India

Hyderabad: State DGP, Anjani Kumar said that the most courageous people are those who paint. “There is an element of positivity in most of the artists. Despite the challenges and humdrum of life, the machine age in which we live, I could see the soul of our culture and civilisation in today’s paintings here.”

Unveiling artworks from 30 renowned artists from across India based on themes on ‘Unity and Oneness’, ‘In Tune with Nature’, and ‘Essence of Being’, the DGP said, “ Our greatest asset is our heritage which encompasses Adhyatma. Most paintings here were associated with it. Krishna Janmashtami today is more relevant than ever because everyone has their own challenges, everyone’s life is a Kurukshetra where one has to find out of it. Each of these paintings would encourage yet another hundred artists.”

Daaji – Spiritual Guide of Heartfulness, President of Shri Ram Chandra Mission and Padma Bhushan Awardee said, “The past ten days have been very insightful for our artists here as they spent their time on inner contemplation and bringing some brilliant artwork. These works have strong messaging that will be reminders of paying attention inward for harmony. We want to build a nation that has its people of integrity and can radiate harmony. With integrity comes a balanced mind, and with balance ceases chaos at all levels. At the end of it, we are all one, and we merge in the divine. And art is one way of connecting with the divine.”