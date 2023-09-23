DGP: Police facing unique challenges arising from borderless nature of cybercrimes

Hyderabad : Director-General of Police Anjani Kumar has said that the police were facing unique challenges arising from the borderless nature of cybercrimes, citing examples of hackers from distant regions targeting computers in India and beyond.

Delivering the fourth oration on the birth centenary of Prof. S Venugopal Rao at the Administrative Staff College of India, here, he emphasised the evolution of policing, from traditional cycle patrols to challenges posed by modern cyber patrols. Highlighting the need for preparedness within policing systems and the entire criminal justice system, he underscored the increasing use of technology by terrorists and the challenges of social media monitoring by criminal and terror groups.

Anjani Kumar explained the recent issues of separate identity fuelling regional animosity, citing the reservation issue between the Meitei and Kookie communities in Manipur. He emphasised incidents such as the 2007 bomb blast in Ludhiana, involving 5 kg RDX and the 2008 Mumbai attacks, the first international terrorist incident in India, which claimed lives of people from various parts of the world.

The DGP explained that, as societies transitioned from being food gatherers to food producers, crime also transformed, shifting from petty theft and quarrels to more complex crimes, driven by trades and exchanges, often involving collaborations and conspiracies.

Shifting focus to border challenges, he highlighted coastal security’s major impact on India, given the extensive coastline, including borders with Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and Myanmar. He touched upon infrastructure vulnerabilities, real-life examples of critical infrastructure damage, cyber security threats, unnoticed data breaches, IoT vulnerabilities, drone risks, prison management and human trafficking.

The DGP asserted the importance of public awareness and education campaigns in addressing these challenges. He asked people for critical thinking and effective leadership in managing fear and anxiety, particularly in the age of social media amplification.