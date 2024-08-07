DGP urges preventive policing, strict action against criminals

Hyderabad: State Director-General of Police Dr Jitender on Tuesday directed the department officers to focus on preventive policing, taking strict action against rowdies and other anti-social elements.

At a detailed half-yearly crime review meeting with all CPs and SPs, zonal IGs, range DIGs, and staff officers, he asked them to analyse crime trends and develop strategies to counter crime in a bid to enhance public safety and improve law enforcement.

The DGP stressed the need to improve positive engagement with the public at large. He said there would be zero tolerance for crimes against women, children, cyber crimes and narcotics. He called for steps to improve the Dial 100 response time.

Dr Jitender stressed the need to improve road safety. He instructed officers to have regular road safety meetings with all stakeholders. He informed that there has been a decrease in total road accidents this year. ‘Concerted efforts should be made to identify hotspots to ensure corrective steps are taken to further reduce fatalities’, he stated.

Shikha Goel, Additional DGP (CID), made a detailed presentation on crime trends, focusing on major heads of crime. She presented an analysis report of major crimes, explaining the hotspots and strategies to control them.

Presentations were also made on narcotics and cybercrimes by the Directors TGANB and TGCSB, respectively. The meeting decided to formulate specific strategies for combating narcotics and cybercrimes on a war footing, with the aim of ensuring that Telangana does not become a hub for these types of crimes.

Various other presentations covering topics such as cell phone theft, anti-human trafficking, two-wheeler theft, and gang crimes were made by officers. B Shivadhar Reddy, ADGP (Intelligence), called for continued alertness with reference to naxal-related crimes and other issues impacting the law and order.

Later, 36 officers and 30 prosecutors were given appreciation certificates by the DGP for obtaining life convictions in 33 cases, including 27 murders and six rapes.

The meeting concluded with the decision that half-yearly crime meetings shall be held regularly in physical mode henceforth. Also, monthly crime meetings at the DG level shall continue to be held virtually.