Diagnostic centres in all districts by April says Health Minister Eatala Rajender

Health Minister Eatala Rajender said that new diagnostic centres in various district hospitals across the State would be startedsoon. As many as 18 diagnostic centres would be set up by April thisyear.

The Minister was responding to the queries raised by his fellowLegislative Members during the Assembly session on Thursday. He said the government hospitals have diagnostic facilitiesas per standards.

The State already has two major centres inHyderabad and Siddipet districts while a total of 327 centres are active inHyderabad which have facilities for 60 types of tests including CBP and sugar free of cost.

Not only pathology labs but also the eight radiology labs were set upin various locations under GHMC limits in which Xray, ECG, andUltrasound were being done and the response was excellent.

The Minister informed that the diagnostic centres were being set up acrossthe State with the aim of providing treatment free of cost to thepoor. They can be used to diagnose diseases at an earlystage.

A diagnostic centrein Hyderabad with state-of-the-artfacilities has been set up at Narayanaguda as many as 5,000 samplesper day are being collected from these Basti Dawakhanas, urbanPHCs.

The reports were being providedonline and on mobiles, he added. Responding to the request by the Legislative Member M Anand aboutproviding labs for breast and cervical cancer test in the state, the Health Minister noted that the cancer cases are increasing inTelangana and labs for Mammogram test would come up in coming days at AIIMSand CVC Vellore will be the nodal hospital for those tests.