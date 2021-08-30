Dial 155260 within 48 hrs of Cybercrime and hope to get money back

Hyderabad: Cybercrimes are not a new, but in order to counter their growing menace, the Police department is coming up with various techniques and advanced methods to prevent them cybercrime.

G Mallesh, Sub-Inspector (cybercrime), said, "Many people who have saved their hard earned money in banks are losing it to cybercrimes. But there is a fix to it now, if any person has lost his/her money they should immediately dial 155260 and raise a complaint within 48 hours. The officers deputed on the helpline services will collect all the bank details of users and will raise a complaint on user's behalf.

The officers will also trace out the account in which the user's money was transferred. After tracing out the account of the fraudster his account details will be submitted to the bank and it will be frozen."

"If a user has filed a complaint within 48 hours then there are chances that the money lost can be recovered because officers working on the case will contact the national cybercrime portal and will freeze the account of the fraudster while simultaneously contacting the local police and updating the case. Thus, there are chances that a user can get his/her money back if lost through cybercrime," added the officer.