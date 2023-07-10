Live
Did not meet Jagan and never discussed about Sharmila: Ponguleti
Highlights
He said that he went to AP and met only CMO officials but not Jagan. He said that he discussed the contract related issues of his company with the officials
Hyderabad: Former Khammam MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, who joined the Congress party recently, went to Andhra Pradesh and met CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. Sharmila's inclusion in the Congress was said to be discussed.
Recently, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy gave clarity on this. He said that he went to AP and met only CMO officials but not Jagan. He said that he discussed the contract related issues of his company with the officials.
Ponguleti said that there was no discussion with Jagan about Sharmila. He said that Jagan did not want YCP in Telangana. Regarding Sharmila's inclusion, he said that there are big people in the party and they will take care of it.
