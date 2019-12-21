Differently abled students celebrate Christmas in BHEL Township

Patancheru: The students of BHEL Special Care School on Friday proved that although lacking in sight, power to speak and cannot hear can do anything including reading, singing and playing. They were showing their abilities during dance performances at the Christmas celebrations in BHEL Township under the leadership of the principal.

The students performances during dance, music and drama on Jesus Christ's birth attracted wide attention. The children showed that they are inferior to none. Later, the students cut the Christmas cake and celebrated the festival.